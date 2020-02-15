St. Mary’s County Public School Press Releases: Friday, February 14, 2020

ST. MARY’S COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS’ ETHICS PANEL APPOINTMENT ANNOUNCED

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the Ethics Panel appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting on February 12, 2020, as follows:

Mr. Roy H. Alvey, Valley, Lee, Maryland. Mr. Alvey is a military veteran who worked for many years with C&P Telephone Company, which later became Bell Atlantic and is currently Verizon. Mr. Alvey serves as a member of the Board of Commissioners for the St. Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission and for the Housing Authority of St. Mary’s County. He has attended the St. Mary’s County Government Citizens’ Academy and the Sheriff’s Citizens’ Academy. His appointment is effective through December 31, 2021.

ADMINISTRATIVE APPOINTMENT ANNOUNCED

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointment made by the Board of Education at its meeting of February 12, 2020.

The Board appointed Mr. Marc Pirner as Principal of Chopticon High School. Mr. Pirner holds a Master’s and Bachelor’s degree from St. Mary’s College of Maryland. He currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Chopticon High School.

Mr. Pirner’s appointment will become effective July 1, 2020.

BOARD OF EDUCATION OF ST. MARY’S COUNTY TO MEET

The Board of Education of St. Mary’s County will hold a work session on the budget on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. in the Board of Education Meeting Room of the Central Administration Building, 23160 Moakley Street, Leonardtown, Maryland 20650. For more information, call 301-475-5511, ext. 32177.