Prince Georges County Police Department Investigating Off-Duty Deputy Involved Shooting in Bowie

The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting involving an off-duty Prince George’s County Sheriff’s deputy. This incident occurred in the City of Bowie Wednesday morning.

On February 12, 2020, at approximately 1:30 am, City of Bowie officers responded to Dunleigh Drive for reports of three suspects tampering with vehicles. City of Bowie officers arrested two of the suspects and the third was able to run away.

The preliminary investigation reveals that at approximately 3:00 am, the off-duty sheriff’s deputy encountered a suspect who was attempting to steal a vehicle from outside of his home on Dunleigh Drive. During that encounter, the deputy discharged his duty weapon. At this time, it is not believed the suspect was struck. The suspect fled in the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call our Special Investigation Response Team at 301-856-2660 or Criminal Investigation Division at 301-516-2512.

Any questions regarding the involved deputy or his status should be directed to the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office.