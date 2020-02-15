St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Thanks Its Partners in WARM Program

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office thanks its numerous community partners for their continued assistance in the WARM program (Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many), a local winter emergency sheltering program.

The Mission, Trinity Episcopal Church, the Three Oaks Center, the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary, Texas Roadhouse and Target have all provided additional assistance this season by providing shelter, food and other supplies.

Thank you for your extra support in keeping the less fortunate warm and safe this winter.

