Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Serious Motor Vehicle Crash on Old Washington Road in Waldorf, After Suspects Flee from Officer

On February 15, shortly before 2 a.m., a patrol officer responded to the area of Larkspur Court in Waldorf for the report of loud music and two males loitering inside a car. When the officer arrived, he exited his cruiser and approached the vehicle on foot.

Upon seeing the officer, the subjects fled. A few minutes later, an officer observed a vehicle traveling northbound on Old Washington Road near Smallwood Drive at a high rate of speed. The driver also failed to stop at a red traffic signal at Route 5. At that time, the officer activated his emergency equipment in an attempt to stop the car, which was a significant distance away.

As the officer neared the 2400 block of Old Washington Road, he noticed the vehicle had crashed into a wooded area and the occupants had been ejected.



One victim was found laying in the wooded area approximately 10 minutes after the crash occurred.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, and a US. Park Police Eagle Helicopter landed at a nearby landing zone to transport both patients to area trauma centers. Both males were transported to a hospital. The driver, 23 of Waldorf, was admitted with serious injuries and the passenger, 31, of Lexington Park, was admitted with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening.

Further investigation revealed the vehicle was the same car that fled from Larkspur Court. Officers learned the driver had four open warrants including one for second-degree rape and another for failure to appear in court on a robbery charge.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to call Cpl. Hemsley at (301) 609-5903. The investigation is ongoing.

