Charles County Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Two New K-9 Partners!

We would like to welcome our two newest partners, K-9 Colt and K-9 Baba Yaga, who graduated last week from their training which began on August 9!

K-9 Colt is a 2 years old Belgian Malinois and is trained in Patrol/Explosive and Weapon Detection. He will work alongside his handler, PFC Darin Behm.

K-9 Baba Yaga is a 2 year old Dutch Shepherd and is also trained in Patrol/Explosive and Weapon Detection.He will work with his handler, PFC Larry Blake.

Congratulations also to K-9 Kuno and Cpl. Grooms from the Forest Heights Police Department, who trained with our K-9 Unit and successfully completed the program.

