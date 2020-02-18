The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Announces Retirement of Three K-9 Partners

February 17, 2020

The CCSO family is proud to announce the retirement of three of our K-9 partners last week:

K-9 Ryker is an 8 year old Belgian Malinois trained in Patrol/Narcotic Detection. He served with PFC Darin Behm from July 2012 to February 2020.

K-9 Max is an 8 year old Dutch Shepherd trained in Patrol/Narcotics Detection. He served with PFC Larry Blake from July 2012 to February 2020.

K-9 Jake is a 9 year old Labrador Retriever trained in Explosive/Weapons Detection. He served with Cpl. Colby Shaw from July 2013 to January 2020.

All three K-9’s will stay with their handlers and families to enjoy their retirement. Please join us in thanking them for their service to Charles County.




This entry was posted on February 17, 2020 at 7:15 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, More News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.