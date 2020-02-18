The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Announces Retirement of Three K-9 Partners

The CCSO family is proud to announce the retirement of three of our K-9 partners last week:

K-9 Ryker is an 8 year old Belgian Malinois trained in Patrol/Narcotic Detection. He served with PFC Darin Behm from July 2012 to February 2020.

K-9 Max is an 8 year old Dutch Shepherd trained in Patrol/Narcotics Detection. He served with PFC Larry Blake from July 2012 to February 2020.

K-9 Jake is a 9 year old Labrador Retriever trained in Explosive/Weapons Detection. He served with Cpl. Colby Shaw from July 2013 to January 2020.

All three K-9’s will stay with their handlers and families to enjoy their retirement. Please join us in thanking them for their service to Charles County.

