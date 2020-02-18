District Heights Man Arrested After Attempted Home Invasion in Lexington Park

On Sunday, February 16, 2020, at approximately 3:00 a.m., police responded to the 21000 block of Manon Way in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance.
Police arrived on the scene to find a black male arrived at the victims residence and started making threats of violence along with attempts to enter
The suspect was arrested a short time later and identified as Keith Mondell Baker, 35 of District Heights.
Baker is currently being held on a no bond status, and has been charged with Home Invasion, Burglary Fourth Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
