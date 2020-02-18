District Heights Man Arrested After Attempted Home Invasion in Lexington Park

February 17, 2020

On Sunday, February 16, 2020, at approximately 3:00 a.m., police responded to the 21000 block of Manon Way in Lexington Park, for the reported disturbance.

Police arrived on the scene to find a black male arrived at the victims residence and started making threats of violence along with attempts to enter

The suspect was arrested a short time later and identified as Keith Mondell Baker, 35 of District Heights.

Baker is currently being held on a no bond status, and has been charged with Home Invasion, Burglary Fourth Degree, Malicious Destruction of Property.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



3 Responses to District Heights Man Arrested After Attempted Home Invasion in Lexington Park

  1. Bebop on February 18, 2020 at 6:46 pm

    Malcom Jamal Warner!!

    Reply
  2. Harry Callahan on February 18, 2020 at 9:04 pm

    Domestic or attempted collection of payment for drugs?
    Either way, what a punk.

    Reply
  3. Kevin P on February 19, 2020 at 12:20 am

    Should of shot him…

    Reply

