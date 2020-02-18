44-Year-Old Nanjemoy Man Killed in Motor Vehicle Accident

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision in Accokeek early Saturday morning. The victim is 44-year-old David Vargas Jr. of Nanjemoy, MD.

On February 15, 2020, at approximately 5:00 am, officers responded to the 17500 block of Indian Head Highway for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation reveals the victim was traveling southbound on Indian Head Highway. For reasons which are under investigation, the driver’s car left the roadway and ultimately struck a tree. Upon impact, the vehicle caught fire. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene. He was the only occupant in the car.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.