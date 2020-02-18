Millersville Man Receives 15 Years in Overdose Death of 16-Year-Old

The Honorable Donna Schaeffer sentenced Jason Patton Baker, 46, of Millersville to 15 years in prison in the death of 16-year-old Josiah Klaes announced Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. The teenager died from the lethal drugs Baker knowingly sold to the minor. Baker was found guilty by a jury of one count of involuntary manslaughter, distribution of fentanyl, reckless endangerment and other lesser included charges on December 11, 2019.

“Tragically, the opioid epidemic has stolen the life of another young person from our community. Baker, an adult, willfully sold illegal substances to a minor which led to his death and because of that, Baker will be in prison and unable to sell deadly drugs to people and hurt other families,” said Anne Arundel County State’s Attorney Anne Colt Leitess. “I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the victim as they continue to heal and it’s my hope that this sentence brings some peace to their family.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Jason Steinhardt prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of Anne Arundel County.



On January 19, 2018, Anne Arundel County police officers responded to the 8200 block of Kramer Court in Glen Burnie to find the victim, later identified as Josiah Klaes, in cardiac arrest. He was unresponsive upon their arrival and pronounced deceased on the scene.

During the investigation, Anne Arundel County detectives spoke with the victim’s brother who said Josiah had recently purchased marijuana from a white male by the name of ‘Baker’ and later identified as Jason Patton Baker. A friend of the victim advised police he witnessed several drug transactions of heroin and marijuana between Baker and Josiah. An analysis of the victim’s cell phone found numerous text messages between the victim and defendant which detailed drug transactions. During one of the text message exchanges, Baker asked Josiah his age, and the victim replied with his weight and height and told him that he was 16 years old.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Josiah died as a direct result of fentanyl intoxication.

On February 3, 2018, Baker was arrested for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. A search warrant was obtained and executed for Baker’s phone. The device phone number matched the contact in Klaes’ phone. Additionally, further investigation found that Baker sold Josiah fentanyl instead of heroin, which led to the fatal overdose.

