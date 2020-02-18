Richard “Rich” Lee Dailey, 65, passed away peacefully at his home in Bentonville on Saturday, February 8th, 2020. He was born September 10, 1954 in Natrona Heights, PA to loving parents, George Lee Dailey and Beverly Ann Dailey. Rich, the most charming and kind-hearted father and grandfather, is survived by his spitting image, Ryan Dailey, and wife, Morgan Dailey; daughter, Devona Bell; son, Freddie Bell; sisters, Elizabeth and Amy Dailey; and brother, Geoff Dailey. Rich was truly a great man of many accomplishments; however – above all – he was the irreplaceable “Poppi” to 3 grandchildren; Carter Dailey, Jase Ince-Dailey, and Demi Dailey. The legacy of Rich’s indomitable spirit, zest for life, and burning desire will forever live on through them.

Rich had the natural talent and personality to make friends, regardless of the situation; his infectious humor and wit drew people together from all walks of life. His discerning intelligence, matched by that same personable demeanor, allowed Rich to carry several high-ranking titles over his lifetime. Beginning in the United States Environmental Protection Agency, followed by the United States Department of Energy, he leaves behind an immense group of caring co-workers, turned extended family, at his final stepping stone as respected Senior Director of Environmental Health and Safety for Walmart.

A man of many words and stories, some factual and others not so factual; a man of true compassion, never giving up on those close to his heart; a man of such generosity, dedicated to easing any burden he could from any one around him – Rich’s impact will be felt by the family that loves him dearly for an eternity. His love, sacrifice, and support will be forever lessons to all he knew.

To say that Rich was loved by many would be an understatement. His friends and family are welcomed to a visitation on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 pm at Benton County Funeral Home; services to start at 7:00 PM. Also on Saturday, February, 22, 2020 from 3 PM to 5 PM with a service at 4 PM at the Arehart-Echols Funeral Home LaPlata, MD.

In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to a Scholarship fund for Rich’s Grandchildren.

Condolences may be shared with the family at arehartechols.com