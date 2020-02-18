Francis A. Gragan, 80, of La Plata, MD passed away on February 10, 2020. Born in St. Mary’s County on March 23, 1939 to the late George and Anna Gragan, He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary “Dolly” Gragan; son David K. Gragan; brother Paul Gragan and sisters, Jean Hart, Ann Campbell and Diane Raley. Francis leaves behind his daughter, Sharon Essert; son, Bryan Gragan; Brothers, Aubrey Gragan, Carroll Gragan and Danny Gragan; sisters, Emma Wilkerson and Mary Hill; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Francis was employed by A& P Food Stores and Superfresh for 25 years. Upon retiring, he worked at Laurel Springs Park in park maintenance. Francis enjoyed spending time with his family, his dogs, working on cars, farming, and taking his boat out on the Potomac. He passed away surrounded by his loving family and will be greatly missed.

Services are Private. Share online condolences at arehartechols.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the American Cancer Society.