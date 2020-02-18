John Fletcher Vanmeter, 58 of White Plains, MD passed away on February 11, 2020 at the University of MD Charles Regional Center in LaPlata, MD.

John was born in Mason, WV on December 2, 1961 to the late Lester Vanmeter and Lera Vanmeter. He is survived by his loving wife, Lorrie Vanmeter; daughters, Bebelyn DeLuna, Jinna VanMeter and Jennifer Vanmeter; daughter-in-law, Kayla DeLuna; son-in-law, Jason Reid; sisters, Suzi Groupe, Carletta Camp and Shar Carrion; and grandchildren, Garrett, Paulette, Anyston, Neil and Lea.

John served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a computer security expert. He enjoyed reading, whittle wood and photography. His family meant everything to him and he enjoyed every moment spent with them.

Services will be private. Online condolences to the family can be shared at arehartechols.com.