Alice Marie Jarrett, 65, of Owings, MD and formerly of Waldorf went home to be with the Lord on February 3, 2020. She was born October 7, 1954 in Elgin, IL to Henry Harrison and Emmie Davis (Worley) Jarrett. Born with Cerebral Palsy, Alice faced and yet overcame many life’s challenges.

She was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother and sisters Betty Lucile Brunner and Ruby Jean Hale. Alice is survived by a sister Elizabeth Faye Jarrett of Nashville, TN and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, three great grandnieces, and numerous other family members and friends.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Calvert County Hospice, Charles County HARC, and caregiver Joyce Edelen.

She was a member of Anchor Baptist Church of Faulkner, MD. Interment will be at Spring Hill Cemetery, Nashville, TN.