Thomas “Tom” Leo Dougherty, Jr. 59, of Drayden, MD formerly from St. Ann, MO passed away on February 10, 2020 in Georgetown University Hospital Washington, DC. Born on November 20, 1960 in Red Bud, IL, he was the loving son of Anna Mae Dougherty of St. Ann, MO, and the late Thomas Dougherty. Tom was the loving husband of Dawn Dougherty whom he married on October 22, 1983 in St. George’s Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD. Tom is survived by his children Stacey Marshall of Drayden, MD, Beth Fizer (James) of Ruther Glen, VA, Camryn Dougherty of Drayden, MD. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Alexis and Zachary Marshall of Drayden, MD; as well as his step-grandchildren Brooklyn, Ryland, Camden and Reagan Fizer of Waynesboro, VA. Siblings Sandy Woolbright of O’Fallon, MO, Jackie Dougherty of St. Ann, MO, and Tracy Clubb of Mukilteo, WA. He was preceded in death by his brother Danny Dougherty.

He graduated from Pattonville High School in 1980 and moved to St. Mary’s County, MD. Tom was an Auto Mechanic with St Mary’s County Government until his retirement in February 2018

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. George Catholic Church with Father Ray Schmidt officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Peter Marshall, Shayne Woolbright, James Fizer, Richard Wilkinson, Tucker Jameson and George Oliver.