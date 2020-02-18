James “Jamie” Shawn Hayden, 49, of Avenue, MD passed away on February 12, 2020 in Avenue, MD. Born on May 9, 1970 in Leonardtown, MD, he was the son of Dorothy Victoria Hayden and James Stanley Hayden of Bushwood, MD. Jamie is survived by his brother Todd Bailey Hayden (Chandra) of Abell, MD. Along with his nieces and nephews Jeb Grayson Hayden, Jill Victoria Hayden, and Carrie Elizabeth Hayden. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduated from St. Mary’s Ryken High School in 1988.

Jamie was a crane operator for a crane service company. He enjoyed hunting, working on cars, scavenger hunts, and crabbing.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating and Father Wyble Con-Celebrating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Mazzella, Kelly Faunce, C.B. Morris, Chris Hayden, Billy Gibson and Mickey Woodall.

Contributions may be made to the Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609 and Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.