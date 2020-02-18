Barbara Eversfield Shields, 66, a longtime resident of Tracy’s Landing, MD passed away February 6, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1953 to the late Donald and Peggy Eversfield. Barbi was raised in Fairhaven and attended Tracey’s Elementary and graduated from Southern High School. She loved living on the family farm and being a part of the bayside community. She enjoyed visiting with friends in the neighborhood and going for walks on the farm and beach. She was also notorious for spontaneous road trips. She had a great passion for animals throughout her life, in her early years with horses and always owning at least a dog or two.

Barbi always liked staying busy and generally had several projects going at a time. Most notable though, was her love and admiration for Veterans. She volunteered, visited and advocated endlessly on their behalf. She lived to help others and would gladly take up any worthy cause or challenge.

After 18+ plus years of service, Barbi retired from the Maryland General Assembly. She was the Chief of Staff for several Delegates and Senators. Every representative was special to her; however, her fondest time was working for Senator Roy Dyson. Her famous saying was, “I was there at the best of times.” They remained close friends in their retirement. Prior to working in the Senate/House of Delegates, Barbi was the Chief of Staff for Calvert County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Rymer (deceased). She admired him deeply and treasured their friendship.

Barbi was preceded in death by her husband, William “Billy” Dale Shields. She is survived by her son, Donald Eversfied , his wife Susan and granddaughter Mikayla of Owings; brother Donald Victor Eversfield , his wife Judy of Micco Beach, FL and their daughters Shonna Dooman of Las Vegas, NV and Elissa Heape , her husband Michael of Atlanta, GA; former husband William “Bill” Belcher of Severna Park; stepson William Shields, Jr. and his family of Westminster; stepdaughter Debbie Shields of Columbia; close friends Mary and Duane Glossner of Linthicum; Amelia Ryerse of Edgemere; Debra and Frank Romanoski of Annapolis, Secretary George Owings III of Dunkirk and Senator Roy Dyson of Great Mills.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude for the incredible compassion and care demonstrated by the nurses, aides and staff at HeartHomes of Piney Orchard and Gilchrist Hospice. As well as all of the guidance, love and support from her many friends and extended family for which we are eternally grateful.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 11:00am at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, with a reception following in Fairhaven. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that memorial contributions be made in honor of Barbara to Charlotte Hall Veterans Home at the address and link below.