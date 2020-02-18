Francis Lee Higgs, 80, of Callaway, MD formerly from Compton, MD passed away on February 12, 2020 in Callaway, MD. He was born on September 10, 1939 in Leonardtown, MD and was the son of the late Elizabeth Catherine Burch Higgs, and Joseph Herbert Higgs, Sr. Francis is survived by his sister Betty Unkle (significant other Garry Scuggs ) of Clements, MD, niece Rita Dobry (John) of Great Mills, great niece Shauna Kelly of Callaway, MD whom cared from him for many years. As well as many other nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his siblings Gladys Knott, Dorothy Lampkin, Audrey Cusic, and Herbert Higgs, Jr. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and a graduate of Margaret Brent High School. Francis was a self-employed mechanics assistant working on John Deere Tractors.

Francis loved watching live baseball games and family gatherings. He loved walking and was referred to as the “Walking Man”.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD where a Funeral Service will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel at 10:00 AM with Father Rob Maro officiating. Interment will follow in St. Francis Xavier Catholic Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Garry Scruggs, Mike Brown, Elinda Brown, Kathie Smith, Garry Gorham, and Gary Spalding.

The family would like to thank his caregiver Carlene (Carla) Dalrymple, who cared for Francis for many months.