Dorothy Victoria “Vicki” Hayden, 73, of Bushwood, MD passed on February 15, 2020 at her residence. Born on January 15, 1947 in Washington, DC, she was the loving daughter of the late Dorothy Bailey Kucher and Andrew John Kucher. Vicki was the loving wife of James Stanley Hayden, whom she married on February 4, 1967 in Holy Angels Catholic Church in Avenue, MD. Vicki is survived by her son Tod Bailey Hayden (Chandra) of Abell, MD, 3 grandchildren Jeb Grayson Hayden, Jill Victoria Hayden, and Carrie Elizabeth Hayden. She is preceded in death by her son James Shawn Hayden and her brother Carl Francis Abell.

She was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident. Vicki graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1964 and was a homemaker. She loved helping others, knitting, sewing, spending time with friends and family. As well as supporting the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Parish in Bushwood, MD.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Bushwood, MD with Father Samuel Plummer officiating and Father Wyble Con-Celebrating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeb Hayden, Ron Tippett, Tony Bailey, Brian Hayden, Jon Spence and Patrick Goode.

Contributions may be made to the Seventh Dist. Vol. Rescue Squad P.O. Box 7 Avenue, MD 20609 and Hospice of St. Mary’s P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.