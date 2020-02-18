Donesha Floraine Chew was born November 30, 1998 in Leonardtown, Maryland to the late Katina Monique Yates and Donald Chew. At the tender age of 6, Donesha’s mother, Katina fell ill and wholeheartedly entrusted the care of her and her brother, Roy Person, to her sister and brother-in-law, Kneeca M. Somerville-Blackwell and James M.T. Blackwell, Sr. “Blackwell” as she affectionately called him. At the tender age of 21, Donesha walked into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on February 9, 2020. In addition to her mother, Donesha was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Thomas Somerville, Sr. and paternal grandmother, Dorothy Blackwell

Donesha was educated in the St. Mary’s County Public School System. While enrolled in Leonardtown High School, she attended The Dr. James A. Forrest Career and Technology Center where she completed a two-year program in Graphic Communications (GC). Along with her GC Certificate, Donesha received her diploma from Leonardtown High School in 2016.

Immediately following graduation, Donesha was off and running to Frostburg State University where she was enrolled in Secure Computing and Information Assurance (Cyber Security) with a Minor in Graphic Design. While at Frostburg, Donesha was involved in a little bit of everything. She was a devoted member and also held office in numerous organizations, including, but not limited to the National Technical Honors Society, The National Council of Negro Women, Caribbean Student Association (Vice President of Communications), Student Government Association (Senator), Paparazzi Perfect Modeling Team, Unified Voices Under God’s Dominion and National Society of Leadership and Success. Donesha worked tirelessly to earn her degree with graduation being just around the bend. In an effort to honor her merit Frostburg State will be conferring Donesha’s degree in May. Along with her classmates; she will be a part of Frostburg State University’s Class of 2020.

Donesha was destined for success, while in high school and college she maintained her grades while also holding down a job. Donesha worked at St. Mary’s County Health Department and later as a Childcare Assistant (Federal Employee – Dept of Navy) at the Youth Development Center, NAS Patuxent River, MD.

Donesha had a passion for fashion. She was known to have her hair (often times WIGS), eyebrows, lashes, nails and make-up on fleek! She was the design queen having recently started her own Design Company. Donesha told all who would listen, that graphics and fashion is my passion, my dream, my everything, and from that was born Donnie’s Divine Designs, dubbed “D3”, where she was on a mission; the vision was “turning your thoughts into reality” to devise creative design ideas. D3 was geared up to specialize in ordering unique and quality bundles, wigs and braid hair. Our girl was the life of EVERY Party! She was a phenomenal friend and a sister-friend to her cousins whom we refer to as “The 2 live Crew”. This crew was inseparable getting into things that we can only imagine BUT will never know.

In addition to her parents (Kneeca and “Blackwell”), her father and step-mother, Donald and Keysha Chew, Donesha leaves to cherish her memory her maternal grandmother, Agnes Floraine Somerville, paternal grandparents, Samuel and Excella Mackall, paternal grandfather, Henderson Blackwell; four brothers, the ever so protective older brother Roy Person, James Blackwell, Jr., Dacari Chew and Keyshon Pindell; three sisters, Jaliyah Blackwell, Lakshmi Toland and Jayde Butler, “The 2 Live Crew” and a host of aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.

Donesha will be missed immensely by everyone that knew her. She truly touched the lives of all whose path she crossed. She was the kind of young lady that anyone would be proud to call daughter, granddaughter, niece, cousin or friend.

Family will receive friends for Donesha’s Life Celebration on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10:30am-12:00pm with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43937 St. John’s Road, Hollywood, MD 20636. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

