William Steven Sento, 80, of Ridge, MD passed away on February 10, 2020 at his home with his loving family at his side. He was born on September 19, 1939 in Donora, PA to John Sr. and Margaret Bludis Sento of Donora, Pennsylvania.

Bill married the love of his life, Audrey Kutzer, on May 29, 1965 in New Kensington, PA. Together they have celebrated over 54 years of marriage.

Bill Sento, a high school standout in football, baseball and basketball went on to play at the collegiate level at California University of PA. He graduated from California University with a BS in education before earning his MS in school counseling from McDaniel College.

As an educator, Bill served as a school counselor in Baltimore County Public Schools, and a Pupil Personnel Worker in St. Mary’s County Public Schools. Bill began his soccer career coaching at Loch Raven High School in the 70’s and in 1979, he joined the Loyola University soccer family. Bill spent 20 years at Loyola where he became Loyola’s all-time winningest men’s soccer coach.

Bill continued the game teaching children through directing the St. Mary’s Parks and Recreation Soccer Camp for 17 years. His legacy will continue as family members lead camp this summer in his name.

In his retirement, Bill enjoyed happy hours on the deck with Audrey, fishing, crabbing, and spending time with his family. He loved his John Deere tractor, and having his grandchildren coaching camp along side him.

Whether you knew him as Bill, Dad, PopPop, Coach or Mr. Sento, you understood his commitment to family and those with whom he worked. His determination, hard work and kindness will be influential for generations.

Bill is survived by his wife Audrey; his daughter Teresa Cox (Sean) of Ridge, MD and son Bill Sento Jr. (Paige) of Baldwin, MD and his chocolate lab, Nali. He has 6 grandchildren Madison, Mackenzie, Connor and Kyleigh Cox; and Georgia and William Davis Sento. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John “Junie” Sento, Jr.

Family will have a Funeral Service and Mass on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., at the Cathedral of Mary Our Queen at 5200 N. Charles Street, Baltimore, MD. On Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. a Memorial Service will be held by Father Peter Giovanoni, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 16566 Three Notch Road, Ridge, MD 20680. Inurnment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation https://www.cbf.org; The Hospice of St. Mary’s County Maryland https://www.hospiceofstmarys.org.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.