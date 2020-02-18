It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Edmund Weston Wettengel, Jr.

Eddie passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, February 9, 2020.

Eddie was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up on a farm in rural Montgomery County. From an early age Eddie grew to love the outdoors, anything mechanical, and any challenge.

Eddie married his sweetheart, Connie Walker, in 1960. Although they began their life and family together in Bethesda where Eddie worked as an auto-mechanic, they chose to move their family to St. Mary’s County in 1974. Over the next 30 years, he and his family not only built incredible lifelong friendships, but also the beautiful Wildewood planned community. Eddie was dedicated and committed to creating the most environmentally sensitive community possible for St. Mary’s County. As time passed and the county’s needs changed, Eddie had the vision and forethought to also design and build Exploration and Expedition Office parks – where some of the County’s now largest employers chose to establish and grown their businesses. None of which would have been possible without so many from this community.

Eddie loved being on and around the water – he loved hunting, traveling, and chasing the elusive blue marlin. If he didn’t know how to do something, he learned. If something was broken, he fixed it. If someone needed help, he was there. All of our lives are better because of him.

While we may all think of Eddie’s legacy to be Wildewood, it truly is his grandchildren. Eddie is survived by his son, Michael Wettengel (Teena); son, Tommy Wettengel; daughter, Cindy Greb; nine grandchildren: Bryan Wettengel, Kelsey McDermond (Frankie), Jeffrey Wettengel, Christina Seeley (Tim), Bradley Greb, Benjamin Greb, Samantha Wettengel, Alexandra Wettengel, and Lauren Heibel; and one great-grandson, Kolten McDermond.

To his grandchildren – thank you for being his inspiration, his strength, and his friend – he was so incredibly proud of, and loved, all of you!

The family will honor Eddie by hosting a reception on Sunday, February 23rd from 11:00 am – 1:00 pm at Elements in Expedition Park so friends & family can share stories of Eddie’s & Connie’s life. Elements is located at 46580 Expedition Drive, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ridge Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 456, Ridge, MD 20680. May your contributions be a small way to say thank you for the years of care, love, and compassion they have provided to the family.

Condolences to family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com