Thelma Mae Hardesty, 84, of Lothian, MD passed away February 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Upper Marlboro, MD the daughter of Roy Frank and Eva Mae (Wilson) Lusby. Thelma was a homemaker and enjoyed tending to her house plants, fishing, animals and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Richard B. Hardesty and Irving E. Hardesty, a son Irving E. Hardesty, Jr. and son in law Ralph Dickinson.

Surviving are her children Louise M. Dickinson of Welcome, MD and Frankie L. Hardesty and his wife Donna of Lothian, MD; grandchildren Richard Inscoe and his wife Cynthia, April Gurekovich and her husband Matt, Kevin, Hardesty, Frankie Hardesty, Jr., Devin Hardesty and Patrick Beavers; five great grandchildren and a brother Russell Lusby and his companion Mary of Bowie, MD