Thelma Mae Hardesty, 84

February 18, 2020

Thelma Mae Hardesty, 84, of Lothian, MD passed away February 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Upper Marlboro, MD the daughter of Roy Frank and Eva Mae (Wilson) Lusby. Thelma was a homemaker and enjoyed tending to her house plants, fishing, animals and spending time with family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Richard B. Hardesty and Irving E. Hardesty, a son Irving E. Hardesty, Jr. and son in law Ralph Dickinson.

Surviving are her children Louise M. Dickinson of Welcome, MD and Frankie L. Hardesty and his wife Donna of Lothian, MD; grandchildren Richard Inscoe and his wife Cynthia, April Gurekovich and her husband Matt, Kevin, Hardesty, Frankie Hardesty, Jr., Devin Hardesty and Patrick Beavers; five great grandchildren and a brother Russell Lusby and his companion Mary of Bowie, MD

This entry was posted on February 18, 2020 at 2:16 pm and is filed under All News, obittest, Obituaries, z Obituary Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.