17-Year-Old North Point High Student Shot to Death in Bryans Road, Police Currently Investigating

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to 3105 Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road, for the reported shooting.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an adult male laying in the driveway of the residence. Personnel reported CPR in progress upon arrival.

The single victim, was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police later reported the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and are currently following leads.

Police identified the victim as a 17-year-old victim as Bradley Alan Brown. The North Point High School Parent Teacher Student Organization posted the following on Facebook at 10:18 p.m. “We are saddened to learn of the loss of one of our students this evening. Please keep their family, friends and the entire North Point community in your thoughts and prayers.”

Details will be provided when they become available.

