UPDATE: 17-Year-Old Murder Victim Brought Fathers Loaded Hand Gun to Drug Deal

UPDATE 2/20/2020 @ 1:25 p.m.: According to court documents police responded to the driveway of a residence on Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road, after a neighbor called police and told them he heard two gunshots and found 17-year-old Bradley Alan Brown lying on the ground.
When officers arrived on scene they found Brown suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his chest and leg, and he was pronounced deceased on the scene. Police located and recovered a loaded handgun on the ground next to Brown and determined it belonged to Brown’s father who is a police officer in Prince George’s County. The gun had not been fired and was fully loaded when police inspected it. Police also found a cell phone belonging Brown in his pocket. After processing the scene for evidence officers found two spent 9mm shell casings in the area of the driveway.
Police spoke to multiple witnesses who indicated Bradley Alan Brown had been selling THC vape cigarettes prior to the murder. A few days before the shooting, Brown posted a video on social media of “Smart Cart high potency THC vape cartridges”.
After searching Brown’s phone police determined that “big.darryl” were friends on Snapchat and were communicating prior to the murder.
At the time police filed court document they were unsure if Darryl Edward Freeman was by himself or with another person when he visited Brown’s residence.
Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, of Waldorf, was charged with the following:
- Murder – First Degree
- Assault-Sec Degree
- Assault-First Degree
- Loaded Handgun In Vehicle
- Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime
UPDATE 2/19/2020 @ 7:15 p.m.: On February 19, 2020, detectives from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darryl Edward Freeman, 17, of Waldorf, in connection with the homicide of Bradley Alan Brown, 17, who was shot and killed on February 18, 2020, in the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road.
While detectives continue to follow up on information, they have established the shooting was not random and appears to be drug-related.
Freeman was charged as an adult with first-degree murder and other related charges.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.
The investigation is ongoing.
UPDATE 9/19/2020 @ 10:00 a.m.: On February 18, 2020, shortly before 7 p.m., officers responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road for the report of the sound of multiple gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found the victim, Bradley Alan Brown, 17, in his driveway. He was pronounced deceased on the scene. Detectives are pursuing leads and it does not appear this is a random shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. R. Johnson at (301) 609-6453. Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is being offered for the tip that leads to an arrest in this case.
The investigation is ongoing.
2/18/2020: On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at approximately 7:00 p.m., police fire and rescue personnel responded to the 3100 block of Warehouse Landing Road in Bryans Road, for the reported shooting.
Crews arrived on the scene to find the male patient lying in the driveway of the residence, and reported the victim had no pulse.
The single victim was pronounced deceased on the scene a short time later.
Police reported the shooting appears to be an isolated incident and are currently following leads, but have no clear motive at this time.
Police identified the victim as a 17-year-old victim as Bradley Alan Brown. The North Point High School Parent Teacher Student Organization posted the following on Facebook at 10:18 p.m. “We are saddened to learn of the loss of one of our students this evening. Please keep their family, friends and the entire North Point community in your thoughts and prayers.”
Initial 911 calls reported the victim may be a Law Enforcement Officer, however, Officers on the scene confirmed the victim was not an Officer, but was the son of a Prince George’s County Officer.
Police recovered a Smith & Wesson 9mm weapon on the scene.
Details will be provided when they become available.
God bless this beautiful child. Bless his family and friends in this time of incredible agony. Pray for justice.
Prayers and Condolences to the family. Sorry for your loss.
I’m sadden to hear of this tragedy. I know all to well what this family is experiencing at this moment. The situation, timing, age and all are all to familiar to my sons murder October 3, 2018 in Charles County. I felt like I was reliving that night. I’m praying for this family, the road they face will be extremely rough and painful. To his mom, I’m sorry you have to endure the pain you are feeling right now of losing your son. I will keep you in my prayers!
Miss Rose, my sympathies to you on your loss too. We will keep you and the Brown family in our prayers. We are sorry the Freeman boy made this horrible choice. A very sad day for Southern MD. God’s healing to all the hurting in this tragic situation. Bradley was deeply loved by his family and friends, and we ask the Lord to take him swiftly to heaven.
“He was involved in our criminal justice program”, said North Point Principal Daniel Kaple.
Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq. ordered the Charles County flag to be lowered to half-staff effective immediately and returned to full-staff on sunset of the day of internment.
Detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office say the shooting was “not random” and “appears to be drug-related.”
