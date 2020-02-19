One Injured After Tractor Trailer Overturns in California

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at approximately 11:35 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and St. Andrews Church Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with a tractor trailer overturned.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-truck and trailer overturned in the roadway.
The single occupant and operator self-extricated from the vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders.
One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.
Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River operated on the scene for one hour to contain the fuel spill.
slow down racin threw that light….
Sorry but the light had just turned green and we watched the whole incident and speed had nothing to do with it. Unless you were there and watch the events take place keep your negative comments to your self!!!
Sorry but unless you were there and know the facts there is no need for negative comments. There are eye witnesses for one and two the light had just turned green when the truck attempted to turn left to head north.
Where you there? I bet not. If you were you would know he was turning and the driver isn’t stupid like you seem to be so he wouldn’t be speeding through the light that had just turned green. Since the light had just turned there is no possible way he could of went from a stop position to speeding.
No doubt that the driver was speeding. Some of these commercial drivers out here are as much of a joke as the class C drivers. Speeding on turns in those vehicles are not a good idea. Just be thankful that it wasn’t a tanker truck carrying hazardous materials. That would have been a living nightmare.
oversize load heh heh