One Injured After Tractor Trailer Overturns in California

On Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at approximately 11:35 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Three Notch Road and St. Andrews Church Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with a tractor trailer overturned.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-truck and trailer overturned in the roadway.

The single occupant and operator self-extricated from the vehicle prior to the arrival of first responders.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Firefighters from Bay District and NAS Patuxent River operated on the scene for one hour to contain the fuel spill.

