Southern Maryland Blue Crabs 2020 Promotional Schedule

As single game tickets go on sale, the Blue Crabs are excited to announce their 2020 promotional schedule. Southern Maryland’s hometown team will unveil a plethora of brand-new promotions in addition to some old favorites over the course of the team’s 13 homestands, 72 home games, and of course the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game at Regency Furniture Stadium. For the full 2020 schedule, click here.

The team doesn’t have any Monday home games in 2020, but Tuesdays will continue a fan favorite, our Silver Sluggers Program presented by Charleston Senior Community. Additionally, Tuesday Brewsday will be a new theme every Tuesday night, with beer specials for all of Crustacean Nation to behold.

Wined-Up Wednesday Ladies Nights presented by Cove Point Winery will return in 2020 with discounted tickets and wine tastings for women. New for 2020, each Wednesday night will also be Youth Sports Night, with different sports being celebrated throughout the Gold Medal Season.

All you can eat wings and all you can drink beer Thursdays in the Legends Club will return with a fresh new twist. The Blue Crabs will be hosting a “Wing Wars” to determine which restaurant in Southern Maryland has the best wings, with fans voting on the wings each Thursday night. Eight restaurants will have the chance to showcase their wings, and the ninth and final Thursday night game will be hosted by the winner of the Wing Wars, and crowned Southern Maryland’s King of Wings. To celebrate the competition, the Blue Crabs will change their name to the “Bleu Cheeses” for every Thursday night home game.

Remember Everybody Deployed (R.E.D.) Fridays presented by Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation returns to honor those who have served with discounted tickets. Discounted food specials served every Friday night, with the introduction of “Foodie Fridays”.



Saturdays will be “Series Saturdays” and fans will have the chance to collect a series of giveaways in each half of the season. The series theme in the first half of the season will be “Gold Medal Season”, celebrating Team USA and their fight to finish at the top of the podium with the Blue Crabs’ Opening Ceremonies on May 8, and the Main Event on July 15for the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game. The giveaways will include a beach bag, a cowbell, and an All-Star Game T-Shirt Jersey. Fans are encouraged to collect all three giveaways in the All-Star Starter Pack to be fully equipped for the All-Star Game. The series theme in the second half will be “Pinch for President”, as Pinch will throw his hat in the ring for the 2020 Presidential Race. The second-half series consists of a Pinch For President bumper sticker, a Pinch 2020 coffee mug, and a hat that reads, “Keep Pinch Great”.

Sundays will be “Animation Creations Sundays”, with different characters coming to the ballpark each week such as Paw Patrol, the Frozen Princesses, Doc McStuffins, and Sesame Street. Waldorf Orthodonics will also bring back “Kids Day”, bringing you a pre-game autograph session, free admission to Pinch’s Playground, and kids to run the bases after the game.

Any day of the week that a child wears a jersey to a game they will get free admission to thanks to Weis Markets.

The season consists of seven giveaways, over 30 different theme nights, and nine fireworks shows.

Friday, May 8th will be the first home game of the 2020 season, and the Blue Crabs will kick things off with the Opening Ceremonies, and fireworks to follow the game. Magnet schedules will be given to all fans that weekend, presented by William Richmond, Inc.

Friday, May 22nd will be Facebook Fan Night, when the team’s Facebook fans will decide all in-game entertainment from walk-up music to the team’s jersey color that night.

The following night, Saturday, May 23rd, fans can come and witness “Tyler The Amazing Balancing Act”. The first 500 fans through the gates that night will receive an All-Star Game beach bag.

Saturday, June 6th is “Anti-Prohibition Night”, celebrating 100 years since the beginning of prohibition with drink specials and 1920s themed celebrations, and Maryland as the Old Line State. The first 500 fans will receive an All-Star Game T-Shirt Jersey.

Friday, June 12th, will be a celebration of the 100th Anniversary of the Negro Leagues, and the following night, Paint the Park Pink presented by the University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center will return on Saturday, June 13th, with fireworks to follow.

Friday, June 26th is Flea Market Friday with vendors from the region selling their goods in the stadium, and will also serve as the “Longest Name in Baseball Night”, recognizing the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs for having the most characters in a team name in professional baseball. The next day, Saturday, June 27th will feature a cowbell giveaway to the first 500 fans, and is “Margaritaville Night” in addition to Hispanic Heritage Night, with fireworks on the field after the game.

The Red White and Blue Crabs celebration weekend from July 3-5 will see fireworks on the field on the third and fourth, and will finish up with “MERICA Day” on Sunday July 5th, as the Blue Crabs search for the most patriotic person in Southern Maryland.

“The Main Event”, the 2020 Atlantic League All-Star Game on July 15th and the conclusion of the Gold Medal Season festivities will feature a giveaway, a fan fest, a player Meet and Greet, the Home Run Derby, the game, and post-game fireworks. Two incredible acts will come to the game that day as well, as Regency Furniture Stadium welcomes Birdzerk and Zooperstars.

Saturday, August 1st will be “Fraterday” and “Old Bay Day”. The Blue Crabs will decorate the stadium like a fraternity house, and encourage fans to wear sleeveless t-shirts, drink lots of beer, and share their favorite use of Old Bay.

Saturday, August 15th is Martial Arts Night, Health and Fitness Night, and Wrestling Night, as Chikara Pro Wrestling will return to the stadium for a pre-game wrestling show.

Friday August 28th will be the Money Drop presented by Maryland Lottery, where money falls drops out of the sky from a helicopter, and will also be the First Annual County Pride Night. A representative from each of Charles, St. Mary’s and Calvert County will lead the charge to decide which county is the best county in Southern Maryland. This will be determined by county representation, crowd noise, and much more.

Saturday, September 4th will be “Trash Cancer Night”. In the wake of the trash can scandal in the MLB, the Blue Crabs will have trash cans spread across the concourse, and will allow fans to take a whack at them in exchange for a donation to cancer research.



For the final weekend of the season the Blue Crabs will go out with a bang. Harry Potter Night will be Friday, September 18with a post-game trick-or treat on the field with the players. On Saturday, September 19Game For Grades will take place, as students from the area will have a school sendoff, in addition to the first 500 fans through the gates recieving a free “Pinch 2020” bumper sticker, and there will be post-game fireworks. To give Crustacean Nation a big THANK YOU, on the final game of the season, Sunday, September 20, the Blue Crabs are handing a raffle ticket to each fan that walks in the gates, and will be raffling the players jerseys away after the game, as well as having a Superhero appearance to recognize our superfans.

With all of the theme nights, giveaways, and traveling acts, and so much more on the full promotional schedule, and a Gold Medal Season awaiting, Southern Maryland’s hometown team can’t wait for May 8th. For more details on the promotional schedule, email Sam Rubin at srubin@somdbluecrabs.com.

