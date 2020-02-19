Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Garage Fire in Dunkirk

On Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at approximately 3:50 p.m., firefighters in Calvert, Anne Arundel and Prince Georges County responded to 1810 Inverness Way in Dunkirk, for the reported structure on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from a 2-story detached garage

The units quickly knocked down the fire and checked for extension in the roof and walls.

Units from Huntingtown, North Beach, Prince Frederick, Anne Arundel County Fire Department, and Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department assisted.

The fire was placed under control in approximately 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

