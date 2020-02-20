Sarah Proctor Joins St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office as Chief of the Special Victims Unit (SVU)

The St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney’s Office is proud to announce the hiring of Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Freeman Proctor who will serve as the Chief of the Special Victims Unit. ASA Proctor is a veteran prosecutor who joins us with a wealth of experience.

ASA Proctor graduated college in 1999 from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science in political science while minoring in criminology and communications. In 2003, she received her law degree from Nova Southeastern Law School in Davie, Florida.

In 2003, ASA Proctor started her career in criminal prosecution at the Fourth Judicial Circuit State’s Attorney’s Office in Jacksonville, Florida. During her time with the Fourth Circuit, she prosecuted a case which would define the direction of her career. An eight-year-old female was horrifically assaulted and kidnapped. Prosecuting this case with the victim, victim’s family and law enforcement partners left a drive to have a career of pursuing justice for vulnerable victims.



In 2007, ASA Proctor continued her pursuit with the Ninth Judicial Circuit State’s Attorney’s Office in Orlando, Florida. She was assigned to the Special Victims Unit and later supervised attorneys on the trial level in Circuit Court before relocating to Maryland.

In 2014, ASA Proctor continued her career pursuing justice for victims with the State’s Attorney’s Office for Charles County, Maryland. For the past six years, ASA Proctor was assigned as the special victims’ liaison to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office. She has successfully worked alongside law enforcement, department of social services, center for children, health department and other community partners to ensure safety and justice for victims. ASA Proctor has extensive experience with prosecutions ranging from murder, sexual abuse, physical abuse and domestic violence cases.

State’s Attorney Richard D. Fritz is proud to announce the hiring of ASA Sarah Proctor as the Chief of the Special Victim’s Unit. State’s Attorney Fritz continues to serve and improve the needs of St. Mary’s County by creating a unit to focus on providing justice for victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse, domestic violence and animal abuse. ASA Proctor will work closely with State and County law enforcement and community agencies to seek justice for those victims.

