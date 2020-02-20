The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Identities of Theft Suspects in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the persons pictured. On Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 at 3:27 am, the suspects entered several vehicles and stole items while in the 48000 block of Mayflower Drive in Lexington Park. Anyone with information about the identities of the suspects or this incident is asked to call Deputy Richard Wilhelmi at 301-475-4200, ext. 78152 or email richard.wilhelmi@stmarysmd.com. Case # 9022-20

Citizens may also contact the St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

