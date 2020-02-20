St. Mary’s County Seeking Wanted Individual – Jamie Lee Clarke, 25

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Jamie Lee Clarke, age 25 of no fixed address. Clarke is 5’9”, weighs 175 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Clarke is currently wanted on violation of probation warrants for the original charges of burglary and theft.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clarke is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

