MetCom Announces New Adopt-A-Hydrant Program

The Metropolitan Commission and local volunteer fire departments are asking the community to partner with us in our Adopt-A-Hydrant program. Adopting a fire hydrant close to your home or business will assist fire fighters by keeping hydrants cleared of snow during the winter and free of vegetation and debris in the summer.

In the unfortunate event of a fire, the quicker the fire department can have access to water, the quicker the fire can be extinguished. Hydrant accessibility can help to prevent loss of property and/or life. You can assist by adopting a hydrant and making sure that it is easily accessible throughout the year.

Anyone 18 years of age or older may participate in the program. Participants under 18 years of age must have an adult sponsor. Participants may include; individuals/families, neighborhood groups, community organizations, Boy/Girl Scouts, places of worship, schools, and businesses. Brochures are available on the MetCom website, at either of the MetCom offices or at any of the local volunteer fire departments. St Mary’s County Fire Chief Gary Bell stated “The St Mary’s County fire chiefs are happy to partner with the St Mary’s County Metropolitan Commission in the Adopt a Fire Hydrant program. Please help us by keeping the fire hydrant nearest your residence or business clear of snow, leaves and debris.”

Selecting a hydrant. Applicants may search for a fire hydrant near them by visual observation or by using our online Hydrant Locator at https://www.metcom.org/hydrant-locator-1 and selecting one available for adoption. Applicants may also propose a hydrant name for the hydrant they adopt (subject to approval by MetCom staff).

For more information on the program or to complete an application, please visit https://www.metcom.org/ under the OPERATIONS tab or email MetCom at AdoptAHydrant@metcom.org and staff will work with you to adopt an available hydrant or answer any questions you may have about this new program.

