The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Whereabouts of Kacey Grace Medeiros, 27

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Kacey Grace Medeiros of Lexington Park, who is wanted on a warrant for Second-Degree Escape. Medeiros was incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown and allowed to attend outside rehabilitation services, which she left without authorization.

Medeiros is a 27-year-old white female, 5’5” tall, 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Medeiros’ whereabouts is asked to call Detective Cpl. Melissa Hulse at 301-475-4200, ext. 71996 or email melissa.hulse@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

