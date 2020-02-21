St. Mary’s College Host Maryland Dove Construction Symposium on Saturday, March 14, 2020

With construction underway on the new Maryland Dove in St. Michaels, Md., Historic St. Mary’s City (HSMC) and the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (CBMM) have planned a Symposium on Building the New Maryland Dove. Scheduled for 10:30 a.m.–4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 14, the event will be held inside St. Mary’s Hall, located on the campus of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, 47458 Trinity Church Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686.

During the symposium, staff members from both HSMC and CBMM will explore the history of the original Ark and Dove, and the partnership involved during the research, design, and construction plan for the new build.



The day’s events will include a morning talk and afternoon panel discussion, with the current Maryland Dove open for visitors directly after until 4 p.m. This symposium is a companion piece to one held in St. Michaels back in September 2019, with the latest information and updates on the build included.

The cost for the Symposium is $15, coffee and snacks will be provided in the morning. There will be a lunch break in the middle of the day, with food available for purchase provided by Salty Heifers Rolling Cafe.

Seating is limited, registration will be required.

For information or to register, call 240-895-4990 (Tuesday—Friday, 10 a.m.—5 p.m.) or email Info@DigsHistory.org.

Built in a shipyard near Cambridge, Md., in 1978, Maryland Dove is owned by the state of Maryland and operated and maintained by the Historic St. Mary’s City Commission. From now through 2021, CBMM’s working Shipyard is constructing the ship’s successor in full public view.

To learn more about Maryland Dove and CBMM’s efforts to build the new vessel, visit marylanddove.org.

