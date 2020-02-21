Prince Georges County Police Investigating Multiple Homicides

Detectives with the Homicide Unit are actively working to identify and arrest the suspect(s) responsible for the stabbing death of a man found in Capitol Heights. The victim is 22-year-old Timothy Juwuan Jackson of Washington D.C.

On February 19th, at approximately 11:30 am, patrol officers were called to the 7500 block of Millrace Road for a welfare check. When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim outside suffering from trauma which was later determined to be stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are working to identify a motive and suspect(s).

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)



The Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Thursday in the Chillum area. The victim is 44-year-old Brian Keith Woods of Silver Spring.

On February 20th, at approximately 3:00 pm, patrol officers were originally called to the 1000 block of Fairview Lane for the report of an accident. They discovered Woods outside of a car suffering from a gunshot wound. Woods had been driving the car and had just collided with a second, parked vehicle at the scene. He was rushed to a hospital where he died a short time later.

The preliminary investigation reveals Woods was not shot at the location of the vehicle collision on Fairview Lane.

Detectives are working to develop a motive and identify suspect(s).

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.) Please refer to case 20-0010182.

