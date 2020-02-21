St. Mary’s County Health Department Closed Until Monday, February 24, 2020, Due to Flooding Incident

Firefighters from Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department responded to the The St. Mary’s County Health Department main office in Leonardtown, on Friday, February 21, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., for the reported flooding conditions.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department main office in Leonardtown will be closed for the remainder of today, Friday, February 21, 2020 due to flooding in the building. Agency operations will resume Monday, February 24, 2020.

Community members with appointments scheduled for this afternoon at the main office will be contacted directly to reschedule.

The Harm Reduction Program office located at 46035 Signature Lane in Lexington Park was not impacted and will continue normal business operations for the remainder of the day.

