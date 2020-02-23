State Fire Marshal Investigating House Fire in Indian Head, No Injuries Reported

On Friday, February 21, 2020, at approximately 4:44 p.m., firefighters from Bryans Road and seven surrounding departments responded to 6311 Hard Bargain Circle in Indian Head, for the reported of a house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to reported smoke showing. Chief 11 requested a “working fire” upgrade.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack through the basement with backup lines going through the front door. Crews reported “heavy fire” now on “quadrant D” letting the crews know on the inside the change in conditions.

The fire was extinguished within 15 minutes from arrival.

Emergency medical personnel evaluated the homeowners for smoke inhalation.

Command reported no transports were made, and no injuries reported.

The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office is currently investigating the fire.

Details will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Potomac Heights VFD, and the Charles County Volunteers http://www.ccvfireems.org,

