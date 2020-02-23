High Speed Crash in Valley Lee Sends One to Trauma Center

On Sunday, February 23, 2020, at approximately 2:35 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Blake Creek Road and Piney Point Road in Valley Lee, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious with one patient trapped and unconscious.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford Mustang off the roadway and in a field, with the single occupant unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters extricated the patient in under 10 minutes. The operator was conscious and talking to first responders.

The single occupant/operator was transported to the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/JEXaShx1_to" width="775" height="444" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>