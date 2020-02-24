UPDATE: Police Say Speed and Alcohol Factor in Single Vehicle Crash in Valley Lee

On February 23, 2020, at approximately 2:31 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19400 block of Piney Point Road in the area of Blake Creek Road, in Valley Lee, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on scene and located a single vehicle, with one occupant, in a field. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

Preliminary investigation determined a 1994 Ford Mustang operated by Joshua William Robe, age 24 of Leonardtown, was traveling south on Piney Point Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle overturned multiple times ultimately coming to rest in a field.

Robe was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center and remains in serious condition. At this time speed and alcohol are considered contributing factors in the collision.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision is asked to contact Deputy First Class Jason Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension 72328 or by email at Jason.Smith@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.



