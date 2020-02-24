UPDATE: Police Say Speed and Alcohol Factor in Single Vehicle Crash in Valley Lee

On February 23, 2020, at approximately 2:31 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 19400 block of Piney Point Road in the area of Blake Creek Road, in Valley Lee, for the reported motor vehicle collision.
Deputies arrived on scene and located a single vehicle, with one occupant, in a field. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.
Preliminary investigation determined a 1994 Ford Mustang operated by Joshua William Robe, age 24 of Leonardtown, was traveling south on Piney Point Road when for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway and struck a telephone pole. The vehicle overturned multiple times ultimately coming to rest in a field.
Robe was transported via helicopter to an area trauma center and remains in serious condition. At this time speed and alcohol are considered contributing factors in the collision.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or events leading to the collision is asked to contact Deputy First Class Jason Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension 72328 or by email at Jason.Smith@stmarysmd.com.
Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.
On Sunday, February 23, 2020, at approximately 2:35 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Blake Creek Road and Piney Point Road in Valley Lee, for a motor vehicle accident reported serious with one patient trapped and unconscious.
Crews arrived on the scene to find a Ford Mustang off the roadway and in a field, with the single occupant unconscious and trapped in the vehicle.
Firefighters extricated the patient in under 10 minutes. The operator was conscious and talking to first responders prior to being loaded into the waiting ambulance.
The single occupant/operator was transported to the Second District Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, where Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed and transported the patient to an area trauma center with serious injuries.
The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to investigate the crash.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Damn! It’s amazing the driver survived that!
Slow down people!
If you can’t handle the horse power, you shouldn’t test it.
I didn’t think that body style came with the 5.0.
94 and 95 did
The early 1993 mustang came with the same 5.0 as the fox body did
’94-95. Then they went on to the 4.sux Modular. And got pounded by 275HP LT1 cars. My how far we’ve come.
Yes it did. I call dibs on the Kenne Bell blower.
The 94-95 MYs of the SN-95 Mustangs still had 302s (5.0) motors.
Dibs on the battery.
Dibs on the supercharger!
Dirty Dirty ‘something’ on the windshield.
Oh, it’s dirty now.
…and why are the wheels all busted out? Anybody with that brand should be removing them ASAP!
It’ll buff out.
I was there an seen the entire thing happen! I pulled up behind him an helped get him out of the car he was trapped in! He was in fact not speeding we were sitting at a red light. I was sitting behind him at the light I was going to go straight to go over the bridge he went to turn left at Blake Road. When he was in the turn (slowly an wide as he was supposed to be doing) . I watched the load in the back of his race car shift while in the turn ! So I did a U turn to go help the guy! It was absolutely not the drivers fault! It was a freak accident! At the end of the day the driver is ok an that’s all that matters. Life over material things vehicles can be replaced people can not
Wrong accident. He couldn’t walk because he was unconscious and the driver side door was jammed shut.
Some people just cant appreciation good sarcasm and trolling. Oh well.
This is nothing but a copy-paste of your comment from the overturned tractor trailer article, all you did was change a few things. Besides, why would a Mustang make a wide turn in the first place?
There’s not a light at the intersection where this accident occurred, genius.. bye-bye!
I don’t have time to respond to all of the key board hero comments. People have nothing better to do with there life then troll on the internet. Some of us have work to do rather then be glued to a screen. It’s all bull unless you were actually there an seen it I feel you have no right to speak on it. There all opinions and speculations not facts. Fact he was not speeding because the red light had just turned green when we were at a complete stop before proceeding. Fact big trucks can not pick up speed that fast from a dead stop. Fact the load he was carrying was in fact sealed in a metal Trailor with an open top. on all other angles the load was enclosed. Fact the load shifted in the turn (that I seen from the top half) causing it to over turn. There is no more there to the story. Other than if a space ship was parked there of course.
There is no bridge and no stoplight anywhere near there you twit
Does the “M” stand for Mouthy? You sure do seem to get around and witness a lot accidents. Nosy too I presume.
Obviously you are someone who likes to claim to see all accidents for attention or whatever reason. You should probably change your name each time, and stop copying the same exact thing you wrote before. Come on girl, don’t be dumb.
This could be a simple scam where your upsidown on payments and need to collect the cash fast. (put brick on peddle to crash car, them climb into wreck) Collect insurence, then sue State for not salting during sub zero conditions.
You’re special aren’t you?
Your tin foil is showing…
Well none of that happened? So we can sit here an add to the story all day an make up 1000 different “what if’s”.
What if a space ship was parked there an he hit them when he tipped over. There wasn’t so why speculate, make opinions, or judge on things that are just unnecessary to do so. No one was hurt it was a good ending to the story. Leave it at that.
Sub-zero? Celsius?
gone in less then 60 seconds(make that 15)
2:35 in the morning. LOL im sure alcohol wasn’t a factor.
Guess who has to start in the back.
He did get some points with his Stage 2 win.
No name or age.
I hope the driver will learn from their unfortunate mistakes and drive safer. He or she have been given a second chance in life.
We can buff that out
Who was driving that car looks like Richie Rich
I see they have Historic plates. I am quite sure this wasn’t a “daily driver” and the owner was just driving it to one of those late night 3AM car shows!
good story teller…had me thinking…I know its been few years sense I was down there..and only light I remember was at Callaway and wheres bridge down there ?Maybe you could write 4 blues clues
We should all he happy he didn’t have passengers in the vehicle while making these stupid decisions.
They forgot the blur the license plate ..