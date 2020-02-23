Forgotten Breadsticks Lead Charles County Woman to Big Lottery Win in Waldorf

Laron Belle-Potts claims $50,000 prize on FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers game

A grandchild’s request for spaghetti kicked off Laron Belle-Potts’ journey to a $50,000 FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers win.

The Charles County woman visited Food Lion #2547 in Waldorf and bought almost all of the needed ingredients for a great spaghetti meal. However, as she left the store, she realized she had forgotten to buy bread sticks. The mood to play a Maryland Lottery game hit while the White Plains resident located and bought her breadsticks.

The 47-year-old frequently buys and plays Lottery games at the store, which is located at 191 St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf. When a clerk told her about a new exciting category of games called FAST PLAY, it did not take much to convince Laron to give the FAST PLAY Lucky Numbers game a try.



Her first game earned her a $15 payout. She went back a second time and her next game paid $10. After that, she said, “What the heck” and bought a third ticket in the $10 Lucky Numbers progressive prize game. That third ticket was the big winner.

“I just went numb,” Laron said, recalling her shock after learning of her $50,000 win. She initially thought the prize was $10,000. After the clerk scanned the ticket and told her the actual amount, Laron had to call her husband of 17 years to share the great news. His reply: “Oh my gosh.” He was in as much shock as she was!

A registered nurse for 27 years, Laron has no plans to retire. When asked what she will do with her prize, the loyal player said she would pay off bills. She and her husband may take a vacation in the spring, too.

Lucky Numbers is one of five FAST PLAY games that went on sale statewide on Feb. 10. FAST PLAY is a new Maryland Lottery product with games that are printed by Lottery terminals and self-service vending machines but play like scratch-offs. Also in the lineup are the $1 Piggy Bank Bucks, $2 Cherry Twist, $3 Treasure Chase and $5 Hit $250.

