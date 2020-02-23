St. Mary’s County Man Charged with First Degree Arson

Deputy State Fire Marshals from the Southern Region have concluded their investigation of the incident, and has made one arrest. The defendant is identified as Virgil Pendry, of Mechanicsville.

On February 21st, 2020, Deputy State Fire Marshals responded to 28885 Lockes Hill Road in Mechanicsville for a reported structure fire. During their investigation it was determined that Pendry ignited items within the occupied house where he rented a room from the victim. The occupants of the residence quickly extinguished the blaze prior to the arrival of the fire department.

Pendry was transported to Medstar St. Mary’s Hospital for an evaluation and was released on February 22, 2020.

Upon release from the hospital, Deputy State Fire Marshals placed Pendry under arrest without incident.

Pendry was transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with Arson First Degree and Malicious Burning over $1,000.00.

If found guilty of both charges Pendry faces a maximum penalty of 35 years imprisonment and/or $55,000 in fines.

