Police in Charles County Investigating Motor Vehicle Crash that Killed 24-Year-Old Nanjemoy Man

On February 23, 2020, at approximately 7:20 a.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Operations Unit responded to the 8100 block of Annapolis Woods Road in Welcome, for the report of a single vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found the driver of a pick-up truck deceased.

A preliminary investigation revealed Emory Jackson Baldwin, IV, 24, of Nanjemoy, was traveling northbound on Annapolis Woods Road when for unknown reasons the truck left the roadway and struck a ditch.

It appeared the crash occurred earlier in the morning but had not been discovered until later.

Anyone who may have information about this crash is asked to call PFC D. Walker at (301) 609-3251.

The investigation is ongoing.

