St. Mary’s College Invites Prospective Students to An April Open House

March 4, 2020

St. Mary’s College of Maryland, the National Public Honors College, invites prospective students and their families to learn more about the value of a St. Mary’s College education at a Spring Open House on Saturday, April 18, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

The open house will feature opportunities to learn about St. Mary’s College’s distinctive academic programs, integrated career development program, campus life and extra-curricular activities, as well financial assistance, scholarships and the admission process. Student-led tours of the College’s waterfront campus will also be offered.

Attending an open house is an opportunity to learn about how a St. Mary’s College education will prepare a student for a lifetime of personal and professional accomplishment.

To register for the Spring Open House, visit go.smcm.edu/oph. If students are unable to join us for April’s open house, campus tours are available on a daily basis throughout the year.


