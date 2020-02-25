Baltimore Man Arrested After Robbing Five Businesses in Eleven Days in Anne Arundel

On February 23, 2020 at approximately 6:00 a.m., officers received a call for a hold up alarm at the 7-Eleven located at 5617 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park.

Upon arrival, officers met with the store clerk who reported a male suspect entered the store, implied he had a gun and demanded the money from the cash register. The clerk complied and the suspect fled. Officers searched the area but were not immediately able to locate the suspect.

The suspect was described as a 6’2” tall white male wearing a green hooded jacket, blue baseball cap and dark pants. This description was very similar to those given at several other recent commercial robberies.

Through investigation, robbery detectives were able to positively identify a suspect. A warrant was obtained charging this suspect with this robbery and four previous commercial robberies:

2-13-2020 – Royal Farms, 7201 Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard, Glen Burnie

2-14-2020 – 7-Eleven, 495 Old Mill Road, Millersville

2-15-2020 – Royal Farms, 8551 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena

2-21-2020 – Shell Dash-In, 8695 Fort Smallwood Road, Pasadena

The Anne Arundel County Police Fugitive Apprehension Team quickly located the suspect and placed him in custody.

Robert Allan Vennik, 54, of Baltimore, has been charged with Five counts of Armed Robbery, Robbery, Assault First Degree, Assault Second Degree, and Reckless Endangerment.

