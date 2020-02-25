Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Prince George’s County

The Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred early this morning in Prince George’s County.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., this morning, troopers from the College Park Barrack responded to the I-95 South ramp to eastbound Route 212 for a report of a single-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2010 Honda Civic was traveling south on I-95 on the ramp to eastbound Route 212 when the vehicle traveled off the road and struck a tree.

The vehicle overturned before coming to a rest. The driver, identified as Marvin Leonel Joya, 25, of Beltsville, Maryland, was not ejected and was declared deceased at the scene. Alcohol may have been a contributing factor in the crash, according to a preliminary investigation.

No other vehicles were involved in this crash.

The incident remains under investigation.

