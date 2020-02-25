House Fire in Lusby Displaces Three Adults, Firefighters Report Fire Accidental and Caused by Grill

On Sunday, February 23, 2020 at approximately 2:20 p.m. firefighters from St. Leonard and neighboring companies responded to 8182 Cardinal Lane in Lusby, for the reported house on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a one-story single family residence with fire showing.

Saint Leonard Volunteer Fire Department Engine 71 first arrived on the scene and stretched a 1-3/4 200 foot attack line inside the structure and located the bulk of the fire in the attic space. Numerous other fire companies then arrived and assisted in water supply, and advanced multiple other attack lines. The fire was deemed under control within 10 minutes.

No known injuries were reported.

Three adults were displaced and are currently being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Firefighters reported the fire is believed to be accidental, and caused by a BBQ grill that was located on the exterior of the structure. Units operated the scene for over two hours.

All photos are courtesy of the St. Leonard, Dunkirk, and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments.

