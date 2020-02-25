VIDEO: Two Injured, One Sent to Trauma Center After Early Morning Head-on Collision in California

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at approximately 6:15 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Kingston Creek Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Shortly after units were dispatched, the assignment was then upgraded to a motor vehicle accident reported serious with one patient trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision, with both vehicles off the roadway and the single occupants/operators of both vehicles trapped.

The operator of the Hyundai Sonata was conscious alert and talking to firefighters reporting she could not open the driver door. Firefighters cut the driver door off and extricated her in under 5 minutes.

The operator of the Dodge Charger was conscious alert and talking, advising he was trapped in the vehicle, with his lower extremities pinned under the dashboard. Firefighters removed all doors and the roof to access the victim and then performed a “dash-roll” to free him.

Extrication was completed in under 25 minutes.

The driver of the Charger was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver on the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital in Calvert County.

At this time, the crash is currently being investigating by the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.

Updates will be provided when they become available.



<noscript><iframe width="770" height="445" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/SQ91heYx7qk" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>