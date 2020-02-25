VIDEO: Two Injured, One Sent to Trauma Center After Early Morning Head-on Collision in California

On Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at approximately 6:15 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel were dispatched to the area of Patuxent Beach Road and Kingston Creek Road in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.
Shortly after units were dispatched, the assignment was then upgraded to a motor vehicle accident reported serious with one patient trapped.
The operator of the Hyundai Sonata was conscious alert and talking to firefighters reporting she could not open the driver door. Firefighters cut the driver door off and extricated her in under 5 minutes.
The operator of the Dodge Charger was conscious alert and talking, advising he was trapped in the vehicle, with his lower extremities pinned under the dashboard. Firefighters removed all doors and the roof to access the victim and then performed a “dash-roll” to free him.
Extrication was completed in under 25 minutes.
The driver of the Charger was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver on the Hyundai was transported to an area hospital in Calvert County.
At this time, the crash is currently being investigating by the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
I don’t have time to respond to all of the key board hero comments. People have nothing better to do with there life then troll on the internet. Some of us have work to do rather then be glued to a screen. It’s all bull unless you were actually there an seen it I feel you have no right to speak on it. There all opinions and speculations not facts. Fact he was not speeding because the red light had just turned green when we were at a complete stop before proceeding. Fact big trucks can not pick up speed that fast from a dead stop. Fact the load he was carrying was in fact sealed in a metal Trailor with an open top. on all other angles the load was enclosed. Fact the load shifted in the turn (that I seen from the top half) causing it to over turn.
