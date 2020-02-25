Police in St. Mary’s County Investigating Two More Armed Robberies in Lexington Park

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division is seeking the identities of individuals involved in two recent robberies in Lexington Park.

On Friday evening, Feb. 21, 2020, two males entered the Island Sushi business in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park, brandished a weapon and demanded money. The two men left with an undisclosed amount of currency.

On Sunday evening, Feb. 23, 2020, two males entered the 2000 Liquors business, also in Millison Plaza in Lexington Park, brandished a weapon and demanded money and left the establishment with an undisclosed amount of currency.

Anyone with information about either or both of these incidents is asked to call Detective DFC Taylore Nauman at 301-475-4200, ext. 78109 or email taylore.nauman@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

