United Way of Calvert County’s 40 Year Anniversary

United Way of Calvert County is celebrating 40 years of engaging the community in making a meaningful difference to improve people’s lives.

The United Way of Calvert County (UWCC) was incorporated on April 23rd, 1980. UWCC started as a group of volunteers from Baltimore Gas & Electric, supporting six local human service agencies. Since its incorporation, UWCC has raised over 18 million dollars and supports over 30 community partner agencies.

Today, UWCC continues to fight for improved education, health and financial stability for all people in Calvert County. To commemorate the past 40 years of service to the community, United Way of Calvert County invites the community to take part in its celebratory events this coming April.

On Thursday, April 23rd, United Way of Calvert County will kick off its anniversary year with a special program at the United Way House. The event, set to take place at 2 p.m., will gather distinguished members of the community, representatives from partnering agencies and volunteers. All members of the community are welcome to attend.

On Saturday, April 25th from 6 to 10 p.m., United Way of Calvert County will also host Rock the Ruby, a celebratory party at Chesapeake Beach’s Rod N’ Reel. This 80’s themed celebration will feature food, drinks, games, art, live music and other delightful surprises. Proceeds from this event will directly benefit United Way of Calvert County’s Community Impact funds, which support programs focused on improving education, financial stability and health.

Tickets are $125 per person or two tickets for a total of $240 and can be purchased online at www.unitedwaycalvert.org/40-year-anniversary. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Sponsors will enjoy additional opportunities to celebrate.

For more information on the 40th anniversary celebratory events for the United Way of Calvert County, visit www.unitedwaycalvert.org/40-year-anniversary or call (410) 535-2000.

