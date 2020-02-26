PUBLIC NOTICE: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to Receive Bids for Surplus Real Property in Ridge

February 26, 2020

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will receive bids for the purchase of surplus real property in the First (1st) Election District with a physical address of 49366 White House Lane, Ridge, MD 20680, Tax Account No. 01-021451, for a period of 45 days, beginning February 25, 2020 and ending April 10, 2020.

Bid forms can be requested from Brandy McKelvey at Brandy.McKelvey@stmarysmd.com and should be submitted to the St. Mary’s County Attorney’s Office. Bids can be hand delivered to the Chesapeake Building, 41770 Baldridge Street, Leonardtown, MD 20650; or mailed to P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

For more information, please contact the County Attorney’s Office at 301-475-4200 ext. 71702.

