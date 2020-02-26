Two Injured, One Transported to Trauma Center After Head-on Collision in Mechanicsville

On Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at approximately 7:55 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Earnshaw Way in Mechanicsville, for a motor vehicle collision reported serious, with one vehicle overturned and one subject trapped.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a head-on style collision, with one vehicle off the roadway and overturned.

Firefighters extricated one patient in approximately 15 minutes.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, and one patient was transported to an area trauma center by ambulance, due to helicopters being down due to weather.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

